Braum’s Ice Cream and Dairy Store on Country Club was being torn down Wednesday. Officials say they hope to have a new Braum’s in its place by summer of 2021.
Braum's Store on Country Club demolished; new store coming 2021
- By Richard R. Barron | Senior Staff Writer
