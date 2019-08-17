Boy Scouts of America local Troop 13 hosted its first softball tournament in July. The tournament was hosted to raise money to cover costs throughout the year for the Scouts.
Several local businesses provided sponsorships for the tournament, including the Chickasaw Nation, Pepsi, Nissan, Kindful Hospice, Healthback, Walmart and 10Box. We appreciate all of them for their commitment to our Scouts. After two full days of games, each age division champion received championship rings. The champions and runners-up from each age division are pictured with some of our Scouts.
To learn more about BSA’s Troop 13, contact Dr. Steve Ivan at 580-380-1415. Enrollment is open for youths, ages 11 to 18.
