MoWo Gaming is hosting a Super Smash Bros 4 qualifier in several cities for its Grand Tournament, in which there will be cash prizes from $200 to $600 and trophies. The qualifier is open to all ages, as there are youth and adult divisions. The formats are 1v1, 2v2 and 4v4. The rules and more can be found at https://www.mowogaming.com/events/smash-bros-4-ada-qualifier.
First and second place winners will earn a chance to compete in the Grand Tournament.
Concessions are available. All competitors must pre-register online.
The Ada qualifier will be held Saturday at the Boys and Girls Club of Ada.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.