Boyles named Organizational Planning & Support executive officer at the Chickasaw Nation

Governor Bill Anoatubby has appointed Ashley Boyles executive officer of Organizational Planning and Support within the Chickasaw Nation.
“Ashley Boyles recognizes the vital role organization plays in focusing our collective efforts on our mission,” Gov. Anoatubby said. “Throughout her career, she has demonstrated the knowledge, skills, commitment and perseverance need to perform well in this new position.”
Boyles has worked for the Chickasaw Nation for 16 years – most of her professional career. She began working as a database administrator in Information Technology (IT). In 2017, she was appointed director of Content, Document and Application Management.
“I was given the opportunity shortly after graduating from college to work for the Chickasaw Nation,” Boyles said. “It was and still is a family-friendly environment, and the Chickasaw Nation takes good care of their employees.”
As an organizational planner, Boyles supports leadership within the tribe with planning, developing and implementing effective organizational strategies. This facilitates the alignment and integration of people, processes and technology.
Boyles assists divisions and programs within the Chickasaw Nation by supporting management applications, including the MyTribalConnection initiative. She also oversees Policies and Standards where she works to develop and implement standardization, consistency and uniformity among every department, and all Chickasaw Nation policies, procedures and forms.
Other duties include facility planning and overseeing the administrative service center, which is comprised of Mail Services and Records Management.
“I am honored to be trusted with organizational planning and support by Governor Anoatubby,” Boyles said. “Any time I get the opportunity to speak with him, I am inspired by his experience, vision and encouragement.”
Wanting to walk in her father’s footsteps, Boyles decided on a career in IT. She attended East Central University, where she obtained a bachelor’s degree in business administration, majoring in management information systems.
“My father was an IT professional for more than 40 years,” Boyles said. “I job shadowed him as a senior in high school. I love now that we are able to connect as adults by having conversations about our careers.”
Boyles’ hometown is Marlow, Oklahoma. She has lived in Ada, Oklahoma, for the last 21 years. Her husband Wade is the junior high athletic coordinator at Ada City Schools. He coaches high school football and junior high baseball for the Ada Cougars. The couple have two children, Brock, 14, 4-year-old Layla.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.