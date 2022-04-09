Boy Scout Night of the Eagle Dinner to honor Angus McFarlane

The Arbuckle Area Council is off to an exciting start to our Friends of Scouting Campaign. Setting things in motion will be the annual kick-off fundraiser, the 2022 Night of the Eagle Dinner.
The 2022 Night of the Eagle Fundraising Dinner will be 6 PM, Saturday, April 30th at the Irving Center, 704 N. Oak Avenue, Ada, Oklahoma. Dinner will be provided.
The Council will recognize long-time volunteer, Angus McFarlane of Ada, Oklahoma with the Golden Eagle Award. Angus has served over 50 years as Scoutmaster and presented the Eagle Scout award to over 200 Scouts. All area Eagle Scouts will also be recognized during the evening.
Funds raised through our annual Friends of Scouting campaign are used to support more than 2,700 Scouts and 500 volunteer leaders who participate in quality Scouting programs throughout the year. The Arbuckle Area Council covers 9 counties (Carter, Murray, Garvin, Love, Johnston, Marshall, Pontotoc, Coal, and Atoka counties and the city of Ringling, Oklahoma.)
The Scouting program teaches young people positive values, citizenship and personal fitness, traits that have remained the foundation of Scouting for over 100 years. We invite you to attend this year’s Night of the Eagle event and learn about the tremendous impact that Scouting has on our young people.
Please RSVP April 22nd to (580) 223-0831 or to kristin.baker@scouting.org.
