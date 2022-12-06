Kalup Allen Born, 24, Ada, pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to kidnapping and killing 70-year-old Ada resident Brenda Carter in 2017.
In an agreement with the United States government, Born’s most serious charge was reduced in late November.
The charge -- “Murder in perpetration of robbery and kidnapping in Indian Country” -- was changed to “Murder in Indian Country - second degree.”
Born also pleaded guilty to “first-degree burglary in Indian Country, kidnapping in Indian Country and arson in Indian Country.”
A pre-sentence investigation was ordered, and it could be six to nine months before Born is sentenced, according to U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, Christopher Wilson.
On each of the two most serious charges, murder and kidnapping, Born faces up to life in prison. He also faces up to 20 years on each of the two lesser charges. However, Wilson said per the plea agreement, the recommended sentencing range is 360 to 540 months (30-45 years) in prison.
Both the prosecution and the defense are submitting a recommendation to the court of that sentencing range.
It will be up to the court whether Born’s sentences in this case will run concurrently (together) or consecutively (one after another without interruption).
Additionally, the court is not bound by the recommendation. The court may accept the plea and the recommended sentencing range, but may withdraw the guilty plea and both sides would be back to square one.
The court has until the sentencing to accept or not accept the plea agreement.
Additionally, Born is awaiting federal sentencing after being found guilty earlier this year of voluntary manslaughter for a separate homicide, where he faces up to 15 years in prison in that case.
The sentence handed down for the murder of Brenda Carter will begin once Born serves time for whatever sentence is imposed for the manslaughter conviction.
He will remain in the custody of the federal government pending his sentencings.
Born was originally charged by the state in this case, but those charges were dismissed in relation to the “McGirt v. Oklahoma” ruling by the United States Supreme Court in 2020, as Born is an enrolled member of the Chickasaw Nation.
He was later charged in federal court.
Murder of Brenda Carter
In the plea agreement, Born said, “On or about January 15, 2017, I kidnapped, abducted and carried away Brenda Carter for some benefit, and unlawfully killed her with malice aforethought. I broke into Brenda Carter’s residence, kidnapped her at knifepoint, threatened her life, and forced her to drive with me against her will in her vehicle. After a short period of time, I crashed the vehicle in a ravine. After the crash, I kicked Brenda Carter out of her vehicle into the ravine, and left her there, knowingly leaving her injured, wet, cold, and in need of help. I acted with a callous and wanton disregard for Brenda Carter’s life. As a result of the crash and forcing Brenda Carter out of the vehicle into the ravine, she suffered a pelvic fracture and ruptured bladder. Brenda Carter later died from the injuries I caused as a result of kidnapping her.”
Born also confessed that he later broke into a residence in which he burned, saying that he broke into find car keys and steal a vehicle there. “When I could not locate the car keys, I started a fire in the garage.” Born said in the agreement. “This fire spread to the residence, and it burned down.”
Both occupants of the residence were in the house at the time, but they were able to escape.
Morning of the kidnapping On Jan. 15, 2017, emergency officials were called to a house fire near Fittstown.
A passerby saw Born walking south on state Highway 99, not far from the fire. Authorities quickly located and detained him while they investigated.
Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Deputies said Born had a strong odor of alcohol when he spoke, and was eventually arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
Firefighters responding to the fire reported seeing a car in a ditch along SH 99.
Former deputy Kevin Wood responded to the scene of the crashed vehicle.
“I arrived at state Highway 99 and County Road 1670 and observed a vehicle in the creek facing straight up in the air,” Wood said in a report. “I exited my patrol vehicle and observed a female subject later identified as Brenda Carter (lying) face up in about eight inches of water. (Carter) was yelling for me to help her. I advised central dispatch to send EMS.”
Wood made his way down to Carter, who said she didn’t know what happened or how she had gotten there. She was in a lot of pain and unable to walk, she told Wood.
“The water in the creek was extremely cold and she stated she had been there for a while,” Wood said. “I was able to carry (her) out of the water and most of the way to the creek bank before Deputy Zubair Khan arrived and helped me get (her) the rest of the way out of the water. EMS arrived and we were able to load (Carter) up on a backboard and carry her under the fencing and loaded her into the ambulance.”
Sheriff John Christian said Carter later told authorities a man broke into her Ada home, put a knife to her throat and threatened to kill her several times.
She told authorities the man took her with him as they drove to Tishomingo in her car, then turned around and drove back toward Ada before the wreck.
Carter was taken by Mercy EMS to Mercy Hospital Ada, then taken by Air Evac Lifeteam to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and admitted with internal injuries.
Carter spoke to authorities while hospitalized.
“In a statement she made at the hospital, she said Born pushed her out of the car,” Christian said. “We initially thought she just fell, but she said he pushed her out.”
After a lengthy hospital stay, Carter was eventually transferred to a rehabilitation facility, where she died about five months later.
According to federal court documents, “The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined Carter died on June 7, 2017, from multiple blunt force trauma due to being pushed from a motor vehicle.”
The manner of death was listed as homicide.
Manslaughter conviction In December 2020, while still in state custody at the Pontotoc County Justice Center, Born killed a fellow inmate.
He was tried earlier this year in federal court for that case and was convicted of a lesser charge than what the federal government was seeking.
Born was convicted in June of killing the fellow inmate 42-year-old Billy Joe Johnson.
A federal jury found Born not guilty of murder, but instead guilty of manslaughter.
According to a federal court document, the jury found Born not guilty of first-degree murder in Indian Country, not guilty of second-degree murder in Indian Country, but guilty of voluntary manslaughter in Indian Country.
According to federal law, “voluntary” is described as “upon a sudden quarrel or heat of passion.”
The law also goes on to read, “Within the special maritime and territorial jurisdiction of the United States, whoever is guilty of voluntary manslaughter, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than 15 years, or both.”
Born and Johnson were incarcerated in a segregation pod in the Justice Center when Johnson was killed, according to Sheriff Christian.
Christian said video footage shows on Dec. 14, 2020, Born walked over to Johnson, and, after words were exchanged, Born “sucker punched” Johnson, knocking him to the ground.
Christian said Born then began stomping on Johnson’s head. Video footage shows that Born stomped on Johnson’s head more than two dozen times, according to a court affidavit.
Johnson was hospitalized but succumbed to his injuries Dec. 19, 2020.
