Boots and Badges blood drive coming soon; Hydrated donors needed

The Oklahoma Blood Institute is in desperate need of blood and residents can help out at the annual Ada Boots and Badges Blood Drive, coming soon.
The event, formerly known as Guns N’ Hoses, will take place rain or shine from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 18 at the Ada First United Methodist Church Life Center, 124 W. 14th St.
The event is a friendly competition between area law enforcement and firefighters/EMS to see who can bring in the most blood donors to help stock the shelves at the Oklahoma Blood Institute.
OBI staff is hoping not only that donors will attend, but that they be well-hydrated. Amie Orr, with OBI, said limiting caffeine intake in the days preceding blood donation is a must.
“One of the things that hurt the drive last year was, we had a lot of deferrals,” Orr said. “To have a good experience while giving blood, one of those things is, donors have got to stay hydrated. For three or four days before the drive, it’s literally do not consume caffeine, because, that lowers your hematocrit level, and that’s one of the first reasons people are deferred.”
Orr said being well-hydrated will also cut down on donation time.
“In order to get your hematocrit level up, you need to eat, like, red meat,” Orr said. “So, we tell people when we go to schools and do presentations, ‘Drink water, stay really well-hydrated,’ because that’s also going to cut down your donation time. If I stay well-hydrated, they can get a pint of blood from me in five minutes.”
Orr said veins are easier to locate when a person is well-hydrated.
She said February was a bad month for OBI, and the coming months are expected to be tough as well. She said 51 percent of the blood supply that OBI receives comes from blood donations at area schools.
“And so, right now, spring break and going into the summer months is tough because the schools are shut down, so we don’t have any school partnerships that do blood drives, traditionally on spring break week,” she said. “And, people are kind of checked out, too. Not just because of the schools, so spring break tends to be a tough time for us to ensure that we bring in all the blood that our centers and partners need.”
Orr said every donor will receive a certificate for a free Whataburger honey-butter chicken biscuit and will also be entered to win a chance for free food from Whataburger for a year.
“Anyone who donates will also be entered to win a two-night (stay) at Beavers Bend, and gift cards to Girls Gone Wine and Beavers Bend Brewery,” Orr said. “So, the winners will receive a two-night stay in a cabin in Beavers Bend, along with some gift certificates for the wine and the brewery there.”
To schedule an appointment, visit oci.org and enter code: W162.
Not only will blood donors save up to three lives with their donation, but they’ll also receive a commemorative Boots and Badges T-shirt.
To fuel a little healthy competition, donors will choose which department to support by donating on behalf of law enforcement, or firefighters/EMS.
And on that note, there will be a consequence for the losing team. If the red team (firefighters and EMS) gets the most donations, Ada Assistant Police Chief Tracy Jackson must wash one of the Ada Fire Department’s vehicles.
If the blue team (law enforcement) receives the most donations, Ada Fire Department Deputy Chief Joe Allen must wash a police vehicle.
Ada Police Captain Jason Potter continued a tradition between the teams of trash-talking with the following quote.
“Washing the car is what we agreed on,” Potter said. “It will be Joe Allen from the hose-dragging team. Unless we all end up with the blue flue. In that case, it would be Tracy Jackson from APD.”
Anyone who is healthy and 16 years of age can donate, and donations can be made every 56 days.
Oklahoma Blood Institute is the ninth largest, nonprofit blood center in America, providing every drop of blood needed by patients in more than 165 local hospitals.
For more information about OBI or to make an appointment, contact Oklahoma Blood Institute at 877-340-8777 or visit www.obi.org.
