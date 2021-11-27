“As they did every week, the few dozen members of Sacred Heart’s hilltop church gathered for mass on June 7, 1925. Breezes usually caressed the crest of the 1,060-foot-high Church Hill, making he spot on elf the few places in central Oklahoma where relief could be found from the summer’s heat.”
So begins the opening paragraphs of an enthralling biography of a man born eleven days before that date; –on the day he was baptized at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. His name is Anthony Grove Hillerman, better known to the literary world as simply Tony Hillerman.
The author of the new biographical novel “Tony Hillerman: A Life” is James McGrath Morris, a journalist and author based in Hillerman’s adopted state of New Mexico.
Morris visited with a group of area residents recently at a book-signing held at Konawa’s Kennedy Memorial Library. The biography was released in October through the University of Oklahoma Press. The local signing was part of whirlwind trip through Tulsa, Edmond and Oklahoma City to introduce the new work. While here he presented the local library with several items including a signed photo of the KHS Class of 1942 of which Hillerman was a member.
Hillerman was born and raised in the Sacred Heart/Georgetown community just northwest of Konawa. His early education was at the Georgetown School (the building still stands and is now a private residence). Among some of Hillerman’s recollections is when he moved up to high school in “the city” (Konawa). It seems there was a huge gap between the lifestyles of the “rural kids and city kids” even though it’s only a four-mile distance.
As taken from the dust cover of the new book, Morris writes of Hillerman:
“The author of eighteen-spellbinding detective novels set on the Navajo Nation, Tony Hillerman simultaneously transformed a traditional genre and unlocked the mysteries of the Diné (Navajo) culture to an audience of millions. His best-selling novels added Navajo Tribal Police detectives Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee to the pantheon ofAmerican fictional detectives.
Morris offers a balanced portrait of Hillerman’s personal and professional life and provides a timely appreciation of his work. In intimate detail, Morris captures the author’s early years in Depression-era Oklahoma; his near-death experience in World War II; his sixty-year marriage to Marie; his family life including six children, five of them adopted; his work in the trenches of journalism; his affliction with PTSD and its connection to his enchantment with Navajo spirituality; and his ascension as one of America’s best-know writers of mysteries.”
At the time of Hillerman’s death in 2008 at the age of 83, more than 20 million copies of his books were in print, and his novels inspired Robert Redford to adapt several of them to film and television including “The Dark Wind”, “A Thief of Time” and “Skinwalkers.” Plans are in the works for Redford to team author George Martin and others for an AMC and AMC+ series titled “Dark Winds.”
Morris is an award-winning and New York Times best-selling author. He draws on the untapped collection of the author’s papers, extensive archival research, interviews with friends, colleagues and family,, as well as travel in the Navajo Nation. Filled with never-before-told anecdotes and fresh insights, “Tony Hillerman” will thrill the author’s fans and awaken new interest in his life and literary legacy.
