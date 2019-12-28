Joshua Clowdus stood at a table at the Ada Public Library, studying a small robot while three other children played with toys at the other end of the table.
After a few minutes, Joshua sent the robot rolling down the table toward the other children.
The four children are members of Book Bots, a library-based robotics team coached by children’s librarian Debbie Whelchel and library clerk Nathan Fountain. The Book Bots recently competed at the First Lego League’s Oklahoma Regional Championship in Tulsa, where they finished 25th out of 52 teams.
Even though the Book Bots did not finish in the top half overall at state, they claimed first place in the robot mechanical design category.
Joshua, 11, said competing at the state tournament taught him an important lesson about teamwork.
“It’s important to me because you’ve got to agree with your teammates to succeed, and I really feel like I learned something from this,” he said in a Dec. 19 interview at the library. “We disagreed, but we got through it.”
Joshua’s teammate Aslan Dodgen, 11, said the experience taught her about being part of a group and working in an unfamiliar setting.
“I’m learning how to get along with other people and what it can be like at different places,” she said.
The challenge
Every year, the First Lego League releases a challenge based on a real-world scientific topic. Each challenge has three parts: A robot game, an innovation project and core values.
Teams of up to 10 students, with at least two adult coaches, participate in the challenge by programming a robot to score points on a themed playing field, according to the First Lego League website. The teams, which are guided by the league’s core values, must also develop solutions to a real-life problem.
The 2019 challenge, “City Shaper,” was released in late August. That gave the Book Bots about eight weeks to decide on a problem, then research and prepare a solution before they competed in a regional qualifying contest.
Their project, “Trailer Safety on City Streets,” looked at ways to help commercial and noncommercial truck drivers navigate city streets safely. After researching the issue, the team came up with three solutions: Publicize truck routes, put a fifth wheel on the back of trailers or install four-wheel steering for trucks.
The Book Bots took their project to the regional qualifier, which took place in November in Shawnee. The team received a third-place trophy in the robot design category and finished sixth overall — good enough for a berth at the state tournament.
Whelchel said the team, which is open to students ages 9 through 14, wasn’t sure what to expect at the state contest. She added that the event was a fun and educational experience for the children.
“We all learned a lot from it, and I think there are some things that we can improve on for next year,” she said. “And all of these kids will be of the right age to move on, so they can do it again.”
Whelchel said the children are learning a variety of essential skills, including how to do research projects, speak in public and work together as a team.
“And, of course, technology is a big part of robotics,” she said. “They are experiencing technology in many ways, through the use of the computer and the use of the robot.”
“We did really well"
Joshua Clowdus’ brother and teammate, 9-year-old Jesse Clowdus, said he was nervous about going to state because Book Bots’ robot had started to sag before the contest. But he said the team fixed the problem before the contest, and he was happy with his team’s performance.
“I think we did really well for our first time there,” Jesse said.
Another teammate, 12-year-old Lucian Williams, said he agreed with Jesse.
“I feel like we did fine,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.