An unidentified man was found dead on one of Ada’s hiking and biking trails late Thursday morning.
Ada police responded to a call of an unresponsive man found on the trail between 14th and 15th streets late Thursday morning. Upon their arrival, police, fire and EMS personnel discovered the man was dead.
Ada Police Chief Carl Allen said there were “no obvious (signs) of traumatic death,” but authorities were waiting on a medical examiner to arrive from Lawton Thursday afternoon.
Allen said the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an investigation to positively identify the man and determine his cause of death.
The trail remained closed through Thursday afternoon as authorities continued their investigation.
