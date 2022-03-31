Bob Fennell to retire after nearly 56 years

Long-time Ada resident Bob Fennell is set to retire today after almost 56 years at Farm Bureau Insurance.
“I started here in 1966,” Fennell said. “We stared in a little building that wasn’t 400 square feet. We had half of it, and a barber shop had half.”
The current Farm Bureau location is 1027 W. Main Street in Ada.
“Over the years, we enlarged it three times,” Fennell added.
Fennell’s going-away party is today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the business. The Bureau will serve hamburgers, and the public is invited.
