The Ada Board of Education renewed Superintendent Mike Anderson’s contract for the 2019-20 school year Monday.
The board voted unanimously to extend the contract for another year and approved a raise, which will boost Anderson’s salary from $105,000 a year to $129,500. The new salary will take effect July 1.
Under Anderson’s direction, the school district has installed new STEM labs, launched an aviation program and taken other steps to help students succeed, Board President Russ Gurley said Wednesday.
For four years, Anderson refused to accept a salary increase until Ada teachers got a raise, Gurley said in a written statement. Gurley said the superintendent also declined to take a salary increase in 2018, when a raise for teachers was in the works but was not yet set in stone, until he was certain that the teachers got their raises first.
Gurley also praised Anderson for his leadership at a time when Oklahoma schools were struggling to make ends meet.
“During his tenure, Mr. Anderson has taken Ada Schools through some of the most difficult financial times in the history of our system and today, we are healthy financially and with a Strategic Plan in pace to take our teachers and students into a future where they can compete at the highest levels,” Gurley said in a written statement. “We are incredibly fortunate to have Mr. Anderson at the helm of what we believe is one of the flagship schools in our state.”
In other business, the board accepted MacHill Construction’s bid to renovate the chemistry and biology classrooms at Ada High School and the science lab at Ada Junior High School, at a cost of $488,050.
The project will be funded with part of the proceeds from a $2.59 million bond issue that voters approved in 2018 for developing STEM labs, buying updated textbooks and purchasing new buses.
Construction on the classroom renovations will be finished by the time school starts in the fall, Anderson said Wednesday.
“What we’re concerned about is getting all the furniture and equipment in,” he said. “There’s quite a bit of lead time on that.”
