For the third month in a row, the Ada Metropolitan Area Planning and Zoning Commission considered a request Thursday to rezone the southwest corner of Arlington Street and Crownpoint Drive.
And once again, the board voted to recommend approving the request.
The board tabled the request back in December so a traffic study could be completed, then voted to recommend approving the request in late January. The Ada City Council was slated to consider the request in early February but did not vote on it.
A publication and notification error sent the matter back to the zoning board for the third time, planning and zoning coordinator Roger Abbott said Thursday.
“That’s the reason we’ve gone through this this many times,” he said. “So that’s where we are tonight.”
After taking another look at the issue, the zoning board voted 5-2 to recommend the zoning change. The board’s recommendation will go back to the city council, which has the final say.
Rezoning
The property at Arlington and Crownpoint was originally classified as a one-family district and an office commercial district, but developer Rhone Bird asked for it to be rezoned as a neighborhood commercial district with planned unit development. Bird plans to build a Wendy’s restaurant on the eastern two lots and part of another lot at the corner of Arlington and Crownpoint, and the western lots would be reserved for future commercial development.
Bird presented the zoning board with a revised site plan, which moved the Wendy’s driveway off Arlington to the far west side of the lot so it would match up with the entrance to the Arlington Shopping Center.
“That’s over 400 feet away from the actual intersection to help with the possibility of stacking or traffic issues,” Bird said. “That’s basically the change I’ve made.”
He said he would also work with the restaurant operator, Meritage Hospitality Group, on ways to improve traffic flow at the Wendy’s.
Several people who live or work near the intersection of Arlington and Crownpoint objected to Bird’s proposal to build a Wendy’s at that site. They said a fast-food restaurant on that corner would boost traffic in an already busy part of town.
Rita Edwards, the chief financial officer at Ada Smile Place, cited recent rear-end collisions in the neighborhood as proof that the area around the Wendy’s site already has traffic problems.
“I do have one person here that was hit today there at the intersection of Arlington and Country Club because of people being rear-ended, people having to stop,” she said. “And whenever you put a Wendy’s in there, that’s just going to complicate that.”
Ada resident Charles Gurley said he disliked the idea of putting a restaurant with later-than-normal business hours in a residential neighborhood.
“I wouldn’t be concerned if it was office space, zoned as CO,” he said, using the abbreviation for an office commercial district. “But I would not appreciate having my house backed up to a restaurant that’s going to be open ‘til 1 in the morning.”
But Jeremy Bynum with Meritage Hospitality Group said the company would take Ada’s needs into account before setting the restaurant’s business hours. But he added that the restaurant would likely close at 10 p.m. since most Ada restaurants shut down around that time.
“And just a quick scan of the competitors — the restaurant competitors in the market — we have a lot of restaurants here that close at 10 or 11 o’clock,” he said. “So that would definitely be taken into consideration and more than likely happen, just because it’ll cost us more to stay open with no business just to fulfill a Wendy’s brand standard.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.