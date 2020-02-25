The Ada Metropolitan Area Planning and Zoning Commission gave first-round approval Thursday to a request to rezone property on Stonecipher Boulevard as neighborhood commercial districts with planned unit development.
The zoning board voted unanimously to recommend approving LegalShield’s request to rezone two parcels of land on Stonecipher Boulevard as neighborhood commercial districts with planned unit development. One parcel, which was originally zoned as a suburban district, is located on the north side of Stonecipher, west of the Oklahoma Blood Institute. The second parcel, originally classified as an office commercial district, is located south of LegalShield.
LegalShield sought the zoning change to accommodate future retail commercial development and offices along Stonecipher Boulevard, said planning and zoning coordinator Roger Abbott.
The Ada City Council, which has the final say, will consider the zoning board’s recommendation on March 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.