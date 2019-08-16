NOTICE OF MEETING
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: Aug. 19, 2019
Time: 9 a.m.
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820
FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK on Aug. 15, 2019.
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve August 5, 2019 meeting minutes and August 7, 2019 and August 12, 2019 special meeting minutes.
5. Discussion and possible action regarding letting bid #2, purchasing a 2003 or newer pumper fire apparatus (Happyland VFD).
6. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of the following City of Ada invoices:
a. July 2019, 911 Dispatch Services, $30,000.00
b. August 2019, 911 Dispatch Services, $32,500.00
7. Discussion and possible action regarding changes and updates to the Pontotoc County pay scale.
8. Discussion and possible action regarding the following FY 2019-2020 contract for juvenile secure detention services for juvenile offenders:
a. Eastern Oklahoma Youth Services for Pittsburg County Juvenile Detention Center, $38.97 per child per day
b. Oklahoma Juvenile Justice Services for Garfield County Regional Detention Center, $40.00 per child per day.
9. Discussion and possible action regarding utility crossing application for permit:
B&H Construction, water service line, County Road 3620-District #3.
10. Discussion and possible action regarding Call-A-Ride’s Fire Tax Purchase Request:
a. ACCO, Property and Liability Insurance, $10,805.00
b. ACCO, Worker’s Compensation Insurance, $10,988.00
11. Discussion and possible action regarding amendment to Homer VFD’s FY 2019-2020 Blanket Fire Tax Purchase Request:
Sparklight, internet and phone services, from $126.50 to $125.00
12. Discussion and possible action regarding Fitzhugh VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Request:
Harry Jordan Insurance, Secretary Bond Renewal, $450.00
13. Discussion and possible action regarding the Open Records request of Professor A.Jay Wagner of June 3, 2019, after consultation with the Board of County Commissioner’s (BOCC) legal counsel-D.A. Paul B. Smith.
14. Discussion and possible action to vote to go into Executive Session to have confidential communication with its attorney for discussion of Professor A.Jay Wagner’s Open Records request and its pending investigation or claim for records if the BOCC determines that disclosure would seriously impair the BOCC’s ability to process the claim or conduct the investigation or proceeding in the public’s interest pursuant to 25 O.S. Section 307 (B) (4).
15. Discussion and possible action regarding approval to return to Open Session.
16. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of June and July 2019 monthly reports for the Sheriff’s office.
17. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
18. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
19. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
20. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
21. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 O.S. § 311(A)(9).
22. Motion to adjourn.
According to guidelines adopted March 26, 2007, all agenda participants or citizen responses shall be limited to 5 minutes.
