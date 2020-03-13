Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad workers wore safety vests and held warning signs Wednesday as the railroad ran test trains through town as part of a “test run” to increase the maximum speed of their trains from 20 to 40 mph.
Rail workers used two-way radios to report speeds and times to their supervisors.
Ada Public Information Director Lisa Bratcher said BNSF officials told the city train speed would increase from 20 to 40 mph Wednesday, and if all went according to plan, the railroad will begin running trains through Ada at 30 mph thereafter, slowly increasing speeds until the trains reach 40 mph on a regular basis.
