A semi-tractor rig pulling a Dollar General trailer crashed Friday morning, damaging Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad tracks.
The semi was northbound on State highway 1 near the intersection with County road 3530 about two miles south of Ada, when the truck left the roadway to the right, crossed a berm, and came to rest partially upright on BNSF tracks. The tracks and surrounding structures were damaged by the crash. The driver was not injured.
The outer northbound lane of the highway was closed for emergency vehicles, but the accident vehicle came to rest entirely on railroad right-of-way.
The accident was investigated by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, with assistance from Ada Fire Department, Mercy EMS, and the Pontotoc County Sheriff's Department.
