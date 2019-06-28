Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad will be conducting signalization maintenance on all railroad crossings in Ada.
Maintenance will begin Saturday morning and finish Sunday evening.
While all railroad crossings will be affected, five will remain closed throughout the duration. They include North Francis Avenue, North Townsend Avenue, South Cherry Avenue, South Oak Avenue and West 14th Street.
Detour signs will be posted.
For more information on the city of Ada, visit www.adaok.com.
