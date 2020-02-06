ADA [ndash] Services for Geneva Mae (Davis) Bray, 97, of Ada are at 2 p.m. Friday at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel. The Revs. Kendell Martin and Darrell Phillips will officiate. Burial will follow at Allen Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Criswell Funera…
FITTSTOWN [ndash] Graveside services for Hershel Glen Chronister, 78, of Fittstown will be held later at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. Mr. Chronister passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at his home. He was born Oct. 3, 1941, at Harden City to William Henry and Eva Eugen…
ADA [ndash] Memorial graveside services for Wilma Lou Stone, 90, of Kiowa, Kansas, and formerly of Ada, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Rosedale Cemetery. Her grandson, Travis Williams, will officiate. Mrs. Stone died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at a local assisted living center.
STONEWALL [ndash] Services for Edith May McMillan, 99, of Stonewall will be held at a later date. Mrs. McMillan passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at her home. She was born Feb. 8, 1920, at Los Angeles to Lloyd Jay and Lulu May Thramer Rice. She was adopted by John and Ella Mae Thramer on …
