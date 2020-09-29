The 12th Annual Tommy Miller Memorial Blue Moon Café Motorcycle and Car Show was held Saturday at North Hills Center, and by any measure was bigger and better than ever before.
"With all the pent-up excitement with people wanting to get out of their homes because of the pandemic, we're experiencing one of the best shows we've had in its history," Larry Rust, one of the show's organizers, said.
Cars, trucks, street rods, funny cars, cartoon cars, motorcycles, and crowds of visitors filled row after row of parking spaces outside the Blue Moon Café. The show was founded by the late owner of Blue Moon, Tommy Miller. Miller died in August 2018.
"It's been a wonderful experience," Rust said. "We've got more vendors this year than ever before, a better selection of vehicles than ever before. It's just been a great show."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.