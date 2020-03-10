Blood donors will receive a free limited edition T-shirt inspired by the hit sitcom “Friends” when they give at one of the following blood drives:
• Chickasaw Nation Department of Interior Services: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday at 1001 N Country Club in Ada
• AmeriCorps: 9:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 231 Seabrook Road in Ada
Donors will also receive one complimentary admission voucher to Frontier City in Oklahoma City for use during Frontier City’s spring dates.
“Voluntary blood donation is one of the most selfless acts someone can do — being a friend to a stranger and giving hope, healing and comfort during a life-threatening health crisis,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “We encourage healthy adults, age sixteen and older, to ‘be there’ for others in our community by giving blood.”
Every two seconds, someone needs blood, and the supply must be constantly renewed. One blood donation only takes about an hour and saves up to three patients’ lives. If donors opt not to take the T-shirt, Oklahoma Blood Institute will make a monetary donation to the Global Blood Fund for blood center assistance in developing countries.
As the nation’s sixth largest nonprofit blood collector, Oklahoma Blood Institute’s donors provide every drop of blood needed for patients in more than 160 hospitals statewide.
It takes approximately 1,200 donors a day to meet those needs. Appointments to give blood are not required but can be made by calling Oklahoma Blood Institute at 877-340-8777 or visiting obi.org.
*16-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; 18-year-olds must weigh at least 110 pounds.
**Must be redeemed online at yourbloodinstitute.org. Valid only for successful blood donors. Valid one day only March 14 through March 22 and on these select dates: March 28 and 29 and April 4 and 5. Not valid for special events or park exclusives. Ticket has no cash value. Please check Frontiercity.com for dates and hours of operation.
