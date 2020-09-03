Blood donors who save lives before Labor Day will enjoy a tailgate party at Oklahoma Blood Institute’s donor centers. This summer’s Pre-Labor Day blood drive is a two-day event.
On Thursday, September 3 and Friday, September 4, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., donors will get their choice of this year’s new OU or OSU Bedlam Blood Battle t-shirt. The Oklahoma Beef Council is also providing all-beef hot dogs as it teams up with Oklahoma Blood Institute to ‘beef up’ the blood supply for the Labor Day weekend.
Oklahoma Blood Institute has nine donor centers statewide:
• Central OKC, 901 N. Lincoln Blvd.
• North OKC, 5105 N. Portland Ave.
• Edmond, 3409 S. Broadway, Suite 300
• Norman, 1004 24th Ave., N.W., Suite 102 (renovated donor center!)
• Ada, 1930 Stonecipher Blvd.
• Ardmore, 2235 Merrick Drive (new donor center!)
• Enid, 301 E. Cherokee
• Lawton, 211 SW A Avenue
• Tulsa, 4601 E. 81st Street
Fewer people make time to donate blood around holiday weekends, according to John Armitage, M.D., Oklahoma Blood Institute president and CEO. “This can put the lives of Oklahomans in jeopardy,” Armitage said. “Although we have fun with this event, saving the lives of our family, friends and neighbors is a serious matter. We are grateful for Oklahoma Beef Council for helping us to encourage donors to take time before Labor Day Weekend to help us prepare for any emergency that may occur.”
Anyone who is healthy and age 16 or older can give blood. However, of those eligible to donate blood in the U.S., less than ten percent actually donate each year. Each blood donation can save the lives of up to 3 Oklahomans. Donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies for donors eighteen and up.*
Oklahoma Blood Institute provides every drop of blood used by 160 hospitals and medical facilities statewide, as well as all air ambulances in Oklahoma. Appointments are preferred to help with social distancing but walk-ins will be managed as schedule allows. CDC guidelines will be followed. To make an appointment, visit obi.org or call 877-340-8777.
