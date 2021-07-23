Force 50 is conducting a benefit concert today to honor the memory of 1 LT Damon T. Leehan, friend of Mike Intrieri, Chair of the event. Leehan, 30, of Moore, was killed by an improvised explosive device Aug. 14, 2011, in the Laghman province of eastern Afghanistan. He served as a platoon leader with Company A, 1st Battalion, 179 Infantry Regiment, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team based in Edmond. Damon left behind his wife, Audrey, along with two children, Emma and Ethan.
“1742 An Intimate Evening with Blake Shelton,” is a private concert featuring the award-winning singer-songwriter. The sold-out evening includes dinner and a silent auction.
Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby will present Pete Reed, Force 50 Foundation Chairman with a gift from The Chickasaw Nation to benefit the work on behalf of Oklahoma veterans.
“We deeply appreciate Blake Shelton sharing his immense talent and The Chickasaw Nation’s generous donation. Their involvement not only honors Damon’s ultimate sacrifice, but it also greatly supports the mission of Force 50 and its work on behalf of all Oklahoma veterans,” notes Reed.
The Force 50 Foundation emerged from the Oklahoma Veterans Pilot Program and is committed to serving veterans and their families. The organization’s mission focuses on networking, partnerships and processes that improve quality of life, provide opportunities and overcome challenges for qualified Oklahoma veterans and their families. For more information visit www.Force50foundation.com
The Chickasaw Nation is the Premier Partner of the event, along with Premier Sponsor Arvest Bank, and supporting partners LifeSpring Home Care, Heart of a Lion: John Daly - Major Ed Foundation, and RumbleDrum.
