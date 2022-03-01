As another Black History Month draws to a close, Drake Daniels shares his message of teaching respect.
Daniels spent much of his career with the Ada Boys Club, which later became Ada Boys and Girls Club.
“I went there when I was young,” Daniels said Friday. “I started working there in the summer when I was in high school, in 1970. In 1979, I took over. I ran the Club until I left to teach and coach at Ada High School.”
Daniels says his goal from the start was to teach young boys to take care of themselves.
“We wanted to lead them in the right way, growing up,” he said. “We had a bus route, we’d go pick the kids up, take them to the Club. We let them do things. We wanted them to learn.”
Daniels said he had a sister who followed him everywhere back then, who was instrumental in getting girls into the Club.
“One day, she talked to Ernie Staggs,” Daniels said. “She convinced Ernie to allow the girls to come to the Club on Fridays only.”
Eventually they Club was fully integrated with boys and girls.
“The Boys Club bought out the Girls Club, and that’s when it became Boys and Girls Club of America,” Daniels added. “I was a part of that.”
“We were always trying to show them the way to go,” Daniels reiterated. “We had sports activities, basketball, soccer. We wanted them to have a safe place to go.”
Daniels shifted to teaching at Ada High School.
“I taught alternative ed, doing basically the same thing with junior high and high school kids as I was doing at the Boys and Girls Club,” he said.
“I tell the kids of all colors, that it doesn’t matter who you are, you can get it done,” he added. “I tell kids all the time to be respectful, to not look down on people.”
Daniels cited President Barack Obama as an example of someone he respects. “He is not only a Black American, but he is basically a real African-American, because his father was African and his mother was American.”
