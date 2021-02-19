The East Central University Black Alumni Association (ECUBAA) event scheduled for Thursday, February 18, has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The highlight of the event was a panel discussion for Black History Month titled “It Takes All of Us – Speak Your Truth.” The ECUBAA will meet later this month to discuss rescheduling this important event for a date in the near future.
In the meantime, the ECUBAA will focus on a crowdfunding campaign for scholarships. To support the campaign, please visit www.givecampus.com/df5nxk or mail your donation to ECU Foundation, BAA Scholarship, 1100 E. 14th Street, Ada, OK 74820.
The ECUBAA was established in 2018 to enhance the college experience of the increasing number of African American students on campus by awarding scholarships to deserving students and providing opportunities for students and alums of color to socialize and network.
The organization’s overall mission statement is “to aid and support East Central University in its endeavors to provide a thriving network to connect, advocate and empower current and future ECU Black alumni, students, faculty, staff and community members.”
To learn more about the ECUBAA, please visit www.eastcentraluniversitybaa.org. ECU will notify the public as quickly as possible upon learning of a new event date.
