Longtime Adan Annette Caufield spoke highly of Drake Daniels recently.
“Drake was like an extra father figure for everybody, especially during the summer program at the Boys and Girls Club,” Caufield said.
“His legacy should be that it’s about the kids. It seems like everything he’s done has been to help mold and shape the future generations. The compassion, love and time he gave to all of the kids allowing them to grow and become better people no matter where or who they are or the color of the their skin, they will be treated the same.
“My fondest memories of Drake is when we moved to Ada in 1981 he and my late husband Charles became very close friends playing basketball and softball together, and Drake showing so much love to our children and allowing them to call him Uncle Drake, which we felt was such a wonderful honor from a beautiful sweet man.
“The legacy Drake will leave behind is how he made the Ada Boys and Girls Club grow, and united all families together from every walks in life, and taught us how to get a long and work together for the greater good of Ada.”
