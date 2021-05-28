Black bear recorded in Ada

An Ada woman recently saw something unexpected on her porch camera: a black bear.
Caitlin Barringer woke Wednesday morning to a notification from her front porch camera of movement recorded at 1:30 that morning. When she played the video back, she saw what appeared to be a young black bear.
"When I looked, I probably watched it 20 times at least before I finally sent it my brother, Uriah McKinley," Barringer said. "He said it was definitely a bear. We notified game warden."
Berringer lives in a lightly wooded neighborhood just east of Oak Hills Golf and Country Club.
"It was maybe 100 or 150 pounds," Berringer said. "We thought it looked like a young black bear."
Adult black bears can range in size from 150 to 500 pounds. Black bears are uncommon in the Pontotoc County area, but are present in greater numbers in far southeast Oklahoma.
