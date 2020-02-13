The Konawa City Council will officially have a new councilwoman this spring.
Nancy Bishop defeated James Nowlin in Tuesday’s race to fill an unexpired term on the council, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board. Bishop finished the two-candidate race with 30 voters, or 69.77% of the total. Nowlin came in second with 13 votes, or 30.23% of the total.
Bishop had previously been appointed to the council to fill former Councilman James Blackwood’s unexpired term until the election, Konawa City Manager Shauna Farmer said Wednesday. Blackwood had resigned from the commission due to health reasons.
Bishop will officially take office in early May and will serve a three-year term.
