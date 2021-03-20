OKLAHOMA CITY — A series of legislative measures affecting the state’s transgender community has stalled in the Legislature.
Allie Shinn, executive director of Freedom Oklahoma, which advocates for LGBTQ2S+ Oklahomans — lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning and Two-Spirit — said there has been positive movement in all corners of America, including Oklahoma, but at the same time there were multiple bills filed that would have been setbacks for the LGBT community, in particular transgender Oklahomans.
“I think what we’re seeing unfortunately is some legislators get to the Capitol, and rather than doing the hard work of making the life for their constituents better, they use real people — LGBTQ young people — as pawns in a political game to distract from the idea that they are unqualified to do this job,” Shinn said.
Shinn said there were bills that would have prevented transgender youth from accessing best-practice medical care along with attempts to limit the ability of transgender Oklahomans to participate in high school, middle school, elementary school and female sports. House Bill 1888 proposed both banning gender and sexual diversity training and requiring school officials to tell parents if a student is LGBTQ, essentially “weaponizing” it against youth, Shinn said.
“Luckily none of those attempts to hurt young people moved forward, but I think we all as Oklahomans of conscience ought to be concerned when certain members of our Legislature are willing to instead of protect all Oklahomans, really attack (and) target young people and children in this way.”
State Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, a co-author of House Bill 1888, said at one point that he thought lawmakers might be able to gain enough support to pass the measure later in the session, after it stalled in the state House.
He said when there’s a viewpoint preached that says there is no male or female, but with nothing in science to back up that viewpoint, that’s not OK.
“Go take a DNA test,” Humphrey said. “So when you’re getting up and telling something that’s flat wrong and encompasses about .03%, and the rest of us are told we have to accept that, that’s not diversity. That’s me telling you shut up, sit down, and I’ll tell you what to think.”
Humphrey also questioned whether tax dollars should pay for sexual and gender diversity to be taught in schools. Schools should teach core courses such as math and science, he said.
“The fact that we’re having to discuss this is why we need it,” he said. “It’s why we need to have these discussions. Most of our legislators want to avoid it because it’s controversial. At the end of the day we’ve let it go over the last 10 years and look where we are. Look at the insaneness of what we’re talking about. Whether a man should be able to play female sports? Who would have dreamed? Should a man be able to go into a female bathroom? Who would have dreamed?”
Humphrey said he doesn’t hate anyone, but added: “If you’re transgender, I think you’re confused, and I think you’ve got problems. But don’t ask me to accept something that isn’t true. I think you have a mental health condition.”
Dr. Jack Drescher, a clinical professor of psychiatry at Columbia University in New York, said gender dysphoria remains in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders.
Drescher, who was on the committee that was involved in the 2013 revisions to the manual, said experts ultimately decided to include gender dysphoria as a mental disorder to ensure transgender individuals could receive a diagnosis that would allow them to access care and receive treatments, such as hormones.
“So even though we don’t think it’s a mental disorder the way other things like depression are mental disorders, we decided to keep it in as a decision to maintain access to care,” he said.
Drescher though said gender incongruence — which occurs when a person’s gender does not align with the one assigned at birth — is no longer considered a mental disorder in the World Health Organization’s classification system.
“Most people either don’t know a transgender person or know that they know a transgender person,” Drescher said. “So that makes it hard, really, to explain to the general public what it’s all about.”
State Rep. Mauree Turner, D-Oklahoma City, became the first non-binary legislator elected in the country last year.
Turner, who also identifies as Muslim and wears a hijab, said House Bill 1888 amounted to an attack on the the LGBTQ2S+ community.
“Diversity and inclusion training is also an accountability method,” Turner said.
Turner, who uses they/them pronouns, said being misgendered is a frequent problem.
“When people ask me about the genitalia of non-binary people, when people post my image in an inflammatory manner online, and I’m continuously met with ‘I just didn’t know’(or) ‘I just didn’t understand,” is doing active harm and legislating from a place of willful ignorance,” they said.
Diversity training is designed to teach about people who are different whether that’s a different religion, political belief or gender, they said. It helps teach people how to work with people who are different.
Turner also said there are people who just want to remain “willfully ignorant,” and then there are those who grew up in communities that “indoctrinate this very harmful ideology” that people shouldn’t be able to live life as they want.
“For me, 1888 wasn’t just about a bill, but I remember being the kid outside of my home who didn’t feel comfortable,” they said. “And when you actively tell people or try to legislate people back into a closet that does so much harm.”
Turner also said they believed there were remnants of willful ignorance and bigotry in House Bill 1888, “which scares me for the future of Oklahoma and our children.”
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
