OKLAHOMA CITY — The third Monday in January typically features a plethora of parades and other events honoring Martin Luther King Jr.
Federal, state and local governments, banks and many schools are typically closed for the holiday honoring the civil rights icon’s message of tolerance and equality.
Now, just ahead of the annual holiday, state lawmakers are being asked to back a potentially divisive piece of legislation that would force all school districts to close on MLK Day.
State Sen. George Young, D-Oklahoma City, has filed emergency legislation that would mandate that all school districts close their doors on the third Monday in January, which is already designated a state holiday. If approved, the law would take effect at the start of the next school year.
Education proponents note that most districts already voluntarily opt to close for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Lawmakers, though, have long left the decision to local officials to decide what holidays should be recognized with a day off from class.
Young said he believes it’s time for Oklahoma school districts to be as cognizant as the federal government of individuals like King and recognize his impact on the nation’s history.
“I think some districts just don’t see it as significant or important,” Young said.
A look at the school calendars for the state’s 10 largest districts shows all plan to close on Monday.
Young, who said he’s African American, said he sees the civil rights movement as one of the most important periods in state history.
“Why are we not recognizing all the holidays that are significant and important?” he asked. “Let’s recognize where we came from as a nation.”
Young said he filed a similar measure when he served in the House, but it didn’t go anywhere.
While he said he’s not optimistic that his latest measure will face a different fate during the upcoming legislative session, he decided to try again. He said his constituents are very supportive of the measure.
“When I talk to people, they are excited about it,” he said.
But state Sen. Ron Sharp, R-Shawnee, said while the state requires schools to be open at least 175 days a year, lawmakers leave it up to local districts to set their schedules. Most schools in his Senate district will be closed Monday.
Sharp said he’d rather leave scheduling determinations in the hands of local leaders. For instance, some districts choose to close much earlier for winter break than others, he said. Some districts choose to close on President’s Day in February, while others don’t.
“You don’t want too many mandates,” he said. “Let the local school district — that’s based on local control — let’s let them make that decision. Same thing’s true for Presidents Day because if you start making these requirements, you start getting into trouble. Here’s another state mandate making these decisions.”
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.