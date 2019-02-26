Bill would make turnpikes free for Oklahoma veterans

OKLAHOMA CITY — Tens of thousands of disabled Oklahoma veterans may soon be able to drive for free on the state’s turnpikes under a proposal working its way through the Legislature.
State Rep. David Smith, R-Arpelar, said his measure, House Bill 1271, would allow approximately 56,600 Oklahoma veterans, who are at least 60 percent disabled, to drive private vehicles on the state’s turnpike network without paying any tolls.
House budget officials estimate the proposal will cost the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority about $3 million a year. They estimate each disabled veteran averages about $53 in tolls per year, according to a fiscal analysis.
“I’m just trying to think about how this would actually work in practice,” said state Rep. Ryan Martinez, R-Edmond, at a recent committee hearing. “Is it going to be a special tag or something?”
Smith said the measure is a work in progress. The representative continues to work with transportation officials to sort out that issue, along with whether the Legislature would have to make up the lost revenue.
The measure received unanimous support and advanced out of a House transportation committee.
While the state’s Turnpike Authority is a public agency, it does not currently receive any state appropriations. Transportation officials said it is funded entirely through toll revenue, which finances bond debt along with ongoing road projects and maintenance.
Tim Gatz, executive director of the Turnpike Authority and the state’s transportation secretary-designate, said he understands what Smith is trying to accomplish and officials are trying to work with him on the measure.
However, Gatz said he has several concerns, partly because the proposal could violate the Turnpike Authority’s trust agreement with its bondholders.
“The trust agreement requires that we don’t have any non-tolled travel on the turnpike networks, so it could potentially present some constitutional issues,” he said.
Also, transportation officials continually reinvest toll revenue back into the network.
“If we were to have a revenue impact, it would potentially cause us not to be able to do some maintenance and reinvestment activities in our capital plan that we were wanting to accomplish,” Gatz said.
State Rep. Josh West, R-Grove, said he’s a disabled veteran who would qualify for free tolls under the plan.
West, who is the former co-chair of the Legislature’s Veterans’ Caucus, said he hadn’t yet reviewed the proposal and doesn’t know how he’d vote on it. He said he’s not received any requests from disabled veterans seeking free turnpike access.
West said the measure appears well-intentioned and many Oklahomans could benefit.
However, he’s concerned about its impact on the overall budget. Lawmakers, he said, have worked hard the past two years to ensure the state’s financial footing is firm. The veteran legislator doesn’t want to pass any measures that would jeopardize Oklahoma’s economy.
“We want veterans to move here, but we want to make sure (the legislation) is right for the whole state, not just a certain population of the state,” he said.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
