OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma lawmaker wants to lower the age to legally carry firearms from 21 to 18 years old.
State Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland, who authored House Bill 1001, said an 18-year-old can marry and buy a home. They can also join the military, which requires carrying, caring for and using powerful firearms in a responsible way. He said 18-year-olds may have a child or spouse they need to protect.
“18-year-olds are often recognized as adults, and so they have the right to freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom of assembly, and so, they should also have the right to keep and bear arms like the rest of us do,” Olsen said.
He contends most mass shootings across the country are occurring in gun-free zones. Olsen said arming more people won’t prevent mass shootings, but “it will greatly mitigate them” by deterring potential shooters or neutralizing them quickly.
“The best way to deal with a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun,” Olsen said.
State Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa, was among a group of House Democrats pressing unsuccessfully for a series of what he said were “responsible” gun safety measures earlier this year.
He said it hasn’t been long since the Sept. 30 shooting that followed a high school football homecoming game in his hometown. In that shooting, authorities say a 16-year-old killed a 17-year-old and injured three others, including a 9-year-old, at McLain High School.
Nichols said now gun rights proponents are talking about lowering the gun ownership requirements. There needs to be more conversations about what it means to be a responsible gun owner, he said.
“Young people without training, without a proper respect for gun ownership can be caught in situations… that could turn into something really, really bad,” Nichols said. “So I don’t know that we’re having a balanced conversation about it, and that’s why I think bills like this are quite, quite troubling.”
He said Oklahoma is “obviously going in the wrong direction” as it relates to the availability of guns, particularly by putting them in the hands of young people without training.
“It follows a series of bills where gun safety has not been a priority,” Nichols said. “Gun ownership is not really looked at as a responsibility, and I think because of that we have a number of different issues that have really resulted from it.”
Don Spencer, head of the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association, believes the U.S. Supreme Court’s Bruen decision in June clarified that the Second Amendment is to be taken in its literal form.
He said 18-year-olds at the time of the conception of the U.S. Constitution were not only carrying firearms, but were often required to carry for their own self-protection and that of their country. His group believes it needs to happen again.
“It’s not a secondary right,” Spencer said. “It’s a first right, just like voting, just like freedom of speech, just like freedom of religion, that it needs to be protected all the way to 18-year-olds.”
Spencer acknowledged that some states are trying to increase the age by which people can buy a gun, but he believes such legislation in other states is “going to be overthrown in the courts.”
He said if 18-year-olds are old enough to spend $100,000 on a “worthless” college or university degree, or to vote, they’re responsible enough to own a gun.
“(We’re returning) the liberty back to the people that should have never been taken away,” Spencer said.
Under current law, Spencer said 18-year-olds can purchase a long gun — a shotgun or rifle — but cannot purchase a handgun through a licensed dealer. Those who are 18 to 20 also cannot carry a loaded shotgun or rifle, or handgun. However, the teens can own and have an unloaded handgun in their possession if it’s gifted, inherited or privately purchased.
The teens also can currently carry or transport guns as long as they’re unloaded.
Oklahoma does allow those under 21 to carry loaded if they are in the military or if they have a license from another state like Maine that requires people be only 18 to get a handgun license. Youth can also carry a loaded gun while hunting with their parents or target shooting.
“I would like to say we encourage responsible gun ownership, and this is an exact good reason why firearm education and training needs to be reintroduced back into the education system because it is such a part of our culture,” Spencer said.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
