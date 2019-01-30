OKLAHOMA CITY — A Tulsa lawmaker said it’s time for the Legislature to help public charter schools pay for their buildings and upkeep.
State Sen. Gary Stanislawski, R-Tulsa, has filed a controversial piece of legislation that would adjust the state’s funding formula to help the schools afford the currently uncompensated expense.
Critics, though, say the proposal would devastate traditional rural school districts that rely on the state funding that flows through the funding formula.
For school districts that have less wealth, the Legislature uses the state aid funding formula to allocate money in an effort to supplement budgets and help equalize funding statewide.
Stanislawski said his proposal would adjust the formula based upon student needs to help free additional funds to pay for charter school facilities.
“Having looked at that, it made sense to me that one of the ways that we can help meet the needs of students that attend public charter schools is to provide some facility funds for them and just add a weight to that,” he said. “Those students have a right to have facilities, just like the traditional public schools do.”
Under state law, charter schools receive a share of the state’s per-pupil funding. Unlike traditional brick-and-mortar school districts, however, charter schools cannot fund operations by issuing bonds or levying other taxes. Nor can they borrow money.
Stanislawski said he doesn’t want to harm the existing funding that traditional schools receive. He said he’s working hard to ensure that schools get more money this year in the funding formula to cover any adjustments.
“I know there will be some controversy until people understand what we’re trying to do and how I’m trying to pay for it,” he said. “I think once they understand it,” most public schools are going to be fine with it.
But state Sen. Ron Sharp, R-Shawnee, a former educator, said the measure would give charter schools over $5,000 per student in state-appropriated dollars. In comparison, traditional public schools would only receive about $3,500 to $3,700 per student, he said.
If the bill becomes law and every charter school received a larger share, there would be no money left for rural school districts, he said.
“It would absolutely devastate the appropriated dollars given to our poor rural school districts, who are dependent upon state-appropriated dollars,” he said. “When you start proposing that type of legislation, you better think through all the intended and unintended consequences.”
Sharp said the Legislature was never supposed to be responsible for funding charter school facilities. Lawmakers were supposed to cover per-pupil funding, while the facilities were supposed to be paid by sponsors. Now some of the original sponsors have discovered that they can’t afford the expense, Sharp said.
“We’ve started something here with charter schools that we cannot sustain,” Sharp said. “We just can’t afford it unless we have major tax increases in which to do it.”
Shawn Hime, executive director of the State School Boards Association, said Oklahoma is one of four states where the Legislature does not provide funding for capital improvements or buildings. That has created an issue for both public charter schools and traditional districts that have low property values.
Despite creating a fund designed to help equalize capital improvement funding, Hime said the Legislature has never funded it. He said lawmakers could help low-wealth districts and charter schools if they’d allocate funds to that account.
Barry Schmelzenbach, board president of the Oklahoma Public Charter School Association, said in a statement that his group supports the legislation’s goal.
“It’s also our hope legislators will include new funding for the formula for this bill and all Oklahoma public school students, both charter and traditional alike,” he said.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
