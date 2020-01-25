When Oklahoma lawmakers convene next month, they may consider a bill mandating seat belts for children ages 8-17.
Under House Bill 2791, children between the ages of 8 and 12 would have to ride in a vehicle’s back seat if one is available and be secured with a child restraint system, a booster seat with a properly positioned belt or a seat belt. Children ages 13 and older would have to wear a seat belt.
Licensed farm vehicles would be exempt from the requirements.
Oklahoma is the only state without a law to protect children ages 8 through 17 by requiring them to wear seat belts while they are riding in the back seat of a passenger vehicle, said Leslie Gamble, public and government affairs manager for AAA Oklahoma.
“AAA and a number of other traffic safety organizations, child health organizations in the state are wanting to change that,” she said Friday. “Car crashes are the number-one cause of death for children in this age group, 8-17, and the National Highway Transportation Safety Office says that crashes are 50 percent more survivable if you are belted in a seat belt.”
Five years ago, lawmakers approved a bill that boosted passenger safety by mandating rear-facing car seats for infants and booster seats for children younger than 7, Gamble said. But she said language that would have required similar safety measures for 8- through 17-year-olds was inadvertently stricken from the bill.
“All AAA and others have been trying to do since is get that gap closed, that error fixed,” she said. “But we have instead run into opposition, year after year. That was quite unexpected and, really, we think, definitely a misunderstanding and generalization by some legislators who say, ‘Well, constituents in my area just don’t want any more laws. They don’t want any more mandates. They don’t want people telling them what to do.’”
Gamble said a recent AAA poll found that, contrary to some lawmakers’ perceptions, most of the people surveyed said they would support a law requiring 8- to 17-year-olds to buckle up.
Buckling up
Rep. Ross Ford, a Republican from Broken Arrow, announced recently that he had filed HB 2791 ahead of the upcoming legislative session. He said the measure would strengthen the state’s seat belt laws for children.
“This bill is about protecting our young children from death or serious injury when they are riding as passengers in our automobiles,” Ford said in a Jan. 8 news release. “As a former police office, the worst news you can ever deliver to a parent is that their child was killed in a car crash because they were not wearing a seat belt.”
The news release said Ford worked with AAA Oklahoma, Safe Kids Oklahoma and the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety on drafting HB 2791, which is supported by the Oklahoma Chamber of Commerce, the Oklahoma Hospital Association and other organizations.
Gamble said Sen. Darrell Weaver, R-Moore, has signed on to carry the bill in the Senate.
