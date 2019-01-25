OKLAHOMA CITY — Four-day school weeks could be out of session permanently if a legislative measure that seeks to overhaul school attendance rules gains traction.
Under current law, districts have the option of either holding class for at least 1,080 hours a year or 180 days.
But state Sen. Marty Quinn, R-Claremore, said he met with constituents on the campaign trail who told him it’s time to remove the hourly attendance requirement and instead require students to attend class for at least 180 days.
“I just think that there’s evidence that that system was manipulated in the period of time that it’s been in force,” he said. “I’m sure it was well-intentioned initially.”
Quinn said families face complications and hardships when districts decide to close.
“They have to make those days up,” he said. “It may mean it costs (parents) extra dollars that they don’t have at daycare.”
Education proponents, though, say the measure threatens the current policy of nearly 100 Oklahoma school districts — or 1 in 5 — that have used the hourly attendance requirement to implement four-day school weeks.
Shawn Hime, executive director of the Oklahoma State School Boards Association, said the shortened school calendar is a symptom of the state’s struggle to adequately fund public schools.
Districts have turned to four-day school weeks to save money, offer alternative education opportunities for students or recruit teachers who welcome three-day weekends.
‘We definitely would like to continue to have some flexibility for school boards while maximizing instructional time for students,” Hime said. “I hope we’ll continue to look at the investment in our teachers and our schools so that our schools can continue to increase instructional time.”
State Sen. J.J. Dossett, D-Owasso, who is a former educator, said this isn’t the first time the proposal has been floated in the Legislature. While public sentiment could be different compared with two years ago — the last time a similar measure was filed — it went absolutely nowhere, he said.
“It’s a complex issue,” he said.
The measure won’t impact urban districts that will probably never switch to a four-day week, but those living in urban areas don’t want to tell rural Oklahomans what to do, he said.
The issue is further complicated by the fact that the Legislature continues to underfund schools, and district leaders have to find ways to save, he said.
Some districts are saving by running buses and using utilities one less day a week and paying hourly staff less just so they can afford classroom teachers, he said.
“It’s bad timing because these school districts, we’ve allowed them to adjust to deal with their financial problems,” Dossett said. “I don’t think we can mandate them to change their schedule unless we can prove we’re providing adequate funding for them to have school the 180 days.”
Still, Dossett said studies have found that for elementary-age students, longer school days are bad and traditional five-day school weeks are better for learning.
“They don’t need a longer school day,” he said. “They have a shorter window how they can learn, how well they can learn.”
While Quinn acknowledged his measure could kill four-day school weeks, he said he didn’t file it to challenge the practice.
He said most people outside the education system believe students don’t get as much benefit by tacking on 20 minutes to the school day as compared to having a full, extra day of education.
“I think when you get into the minutes, it leaves it too open for manipulation for those that are in control,” he said. “Sometimes, I think it’s easy to forget the reason that we’re there is for the kids.”
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
