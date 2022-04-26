Big-ticket item

To say the 35th Annual Central Oklahoma Dance Center recital “Back To Excellence” was a hot ticket, may be understating the facts.
Over 100 dance parents were in line for a ticket to the big show well before the doors opened at 9 a.m. Monday.
“I stood in line for two and a half hours,” dance parent Amanda Wood said. “The first person arrived at 5:30 a.m.”
There will be shows on Thursday, May 12 and Friday, May 13 inside East Central University’s Hall Brown Ford Fine Arts Central in the Ataloa Theatre.
One reason dance fans flocked to get tickets so quickly was that this will be the first “normal” Central Oklahoma Dance Center recital since COVID-19 reared its ugly head.
The Hall Brown Ford Fine Arts Central can hold over 1,000 people and the recital will be allowed full capacity this year. And it very well might need it.
Most of the early birds were buying up the limited amount of spots in the Orchestra reserved seating section.
Wood and a number of her family members are thrilled to get to see her daughter, Georgia Wood, perform at the recital. Georgia is a 9-year-old third-grader at Epic Charter School and is a member of Cara’s Kids dance competition team.
“It was absolutely worth the wait for tickets,” Amanda Wood said. “Dance is what got my daughter through the pandemic. We’re excited to celebrate.
Tickets were sold for family members only this week and will go on sale to the general public from May 2-13.
“We at Central Oklahoma Dance Center are proud to present these performances,” director Cara Crawford said in a release. “The Hallie Brown Ford Fine Arts Center is a wonderful venue and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase our performances here once again.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.