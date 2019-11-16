Big Pitch winners announced

Six start-up companies competed Nov. 12 for cash prizes during The Big Pitch Ada, hosted by the Ada Jobs Foundation.
Entrants applied to compete from across the state, with judges selecting six finalists to pitch a new business idea, service or product line and be awarded money to further their innovation and expert feedback based on the quality of their presentation and overall business concept. This year, the Big Pitch allowed companies to pitch in two categories: a category for concept-stage ideas for a potential business, and a category for early-stage businesses or product lines.
The selected finalists had five minutes to make their business pitch to a panel of judges consisting of industry experts, which was followed by questions and answers with the judges.
The winners were announced during the event, and they are as follows:
• People’s Choice and first place in the Idea Stage category were awarded to Kinsey Bohan with Pampered Paw. Pampered Paw is a luxury pet boarding facility, designed to give pets a special getaway when they are away from their homes by providing high-quality grooming and doggy daycare.
• Second place in the Idea Stage category was awarded to Pat Fountain with Soap N Stuff. Soap N Stuff is a soap-based fundraising solution service for high schools.
• First place in the Revenue Generating category was awarded to Allison Poe, Poe Prepping LLC. Poe Prepping is a food truck that promotes healthy living by offering an intentionally curated menu of healthy food options and to-go meals at a reasonable price.
* Second place in the revenue Generating category was awarded to Akilah Johnson, Yes She Will Organic Hair Growth Therapy and Beard Growth Products. Yes She Will is an organic hair care therapy and beard growth product line that helps individuals achieve their hair growth goals.
The other companies making pitches included Joseph Mwangi with Universal Cuisines and Guy Sewell with N-Trap Technology.
“In its second year, The Big Pitch Ada event provided an opportunity to continue talking about growing entrepreneurship and innovation in Ada,” said Srijita Ghosh, AJF entrepreneurship specialist. “This event, along with the Startup Ada Bootcamp and the Ada Entrepreneurial Summit, are fostering ways to collaborate and show support for start-ups in our community.”
Both first-place award winners, Pampered Paw and Poe Prepping, have plans to open locations in Ada within the near future.
Thank you to our sponsors, LegalShield, First United Bank, East Central University Foundation, Citizens Bank of Ada and Pontotoc Technology Center.
