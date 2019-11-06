Big Pitch finalists announced

The Ada Jobs Foundation is proud to announce the top six entrants for The Big Pitch Ada competition taking place Nov. 12.
The Big Pitch Ada is an entrepreneurial pitch competition which creates an opportunity for people to pitch a new business idea, service or product line and be awarded money and expert feedback based on the quality of their presentation and overall business concept. This year, the Big Pitch will allow companies to pitch in two categories: a category for concept-stage ideas for a potential business, and a category for early-stage businesses or product lines.
Judges selected the finalists for the Big Pitch Ada from a pool of applicants from across the state of Oklahoma. The following entrants representing different products and business ideas were selected for the opportunity to pitch their idea and connect with investors:
Idea-stage Category
• Guy Sewell, N-Trap Bioelectric Treatment Technology.
• Mackinsey Bohan, Pampered Paw.
• Pat Fountain, Soap N Stuff.
Revenue-generating Category
• Allison Poe, Poe Prepping LLC.
• Akilah Johnson, “Yes, She Will!” Organic Hair and Beard Growth Products
• Joseph Mwangi, Universal Cuisines.
The selected finalists will present to a panel of judges consisting of industry experts and will have five minutes to make their pitch, followed by a question period from a panel of judges. Winners will be announced at the event and will receive a cash prize to help develop their concept or business. The cash awards are made possible by Ada-area sponsors, and they include LegalShield, First United Bank, the East Central University Foundation, Pontotoc Technology Center and Citizens Bank of Ada.
“Through this event we are encouraging entrepreneurs and business ideas in our community,” shared Srijita Ghosh, AJF Entrepreneurship Specialist. “We hope to see many people at the event to support those pitching their business, but also to talk about growing entrepreneurship and innovation in Ada.”
The event will be hosted by LegalShield, which is also sponsoring the top winner in the revenue-generating category. LegalShield was founded by Ada-based entrepreneur Harland Stonecipher and has long served as an example of successful entrepreneurship in Ada. LegalShield was a sponsor at the first-ever Big Pitch Ada competition in 2018.
Those interested in attending will be encouraged to vote for the People’s Choice Award winner and have an opportunity to network with the event contestants after the event.
The Big Pitch Ada competition will take place Tuesday, Nov. 12, at LegalShield, 1 Pre-Paid Way, Ada. The event will open at 2:30 p.m., and the pitch presentations will start at 3 p.m. The presentations will be followed by a networking party and announcement of winners at 5:30 p.m.
Register to attend at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-big-pitch-ada-2019-tickets-74227507473. For more information, contact the Ada Jobs Foundation at 580.235.0070 or info@growada.com.
