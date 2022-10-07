Big Five Community Services recently received state awards at the Oklahoma Association of Community Action Agencies Fall Conference in OKC. Honored were Kent Watson, Allen Leaird and Pamela Robinson.
Big Five Community Services Executive Kent Watson was recently elected President of the Oklahoma Association of Community Action Agencies at the Fall Conference held in Oklahoma City. He will serve a two-year term as President, guiding the Association’s 18 Community Action Agencies during his term.
Mr. Watson has served Big Five Community Services since 2009, first as Head Start Director, and later becoming the Executive Director in 2013, where he has led to the continued expansion of the agency and its programs and services.
Before serving at Big Five, Mr. Watson was the Managing Director of one of the oldest legal and business consulting firms in Asia. A member of the Oklahoma Bar Association, Mr. Watson has been licensed to practice in both state and federal courts for more than 30 years.
He is a 1981 graduate of Marietta High School, receiving his Bachelor of Arts degree in Education from Southeastern Oklahoma State University in 1984. Mr. Watson received his J.D. from the University of Oklahoma College Of Law in 1987.
Big Five Community Services Director Allen Leaird was recently chosen to receive the Oklahoma Association of Community Action Agencies’ Guy Davis Leadership Award at the Fall Conference held in Oklahoma City. He was honored at the Association’s Awards Luncheon, where he received the award for his 35 years of service in Community Action.
Mr. Leaird has been the recipient of numerous awards, including the Transit Manager of the Year for the state of Oklahoma, the Lifetime Achievement Award for Partner of Transportation, served as President of the Oklahoma Transit Association, and has been two-time President of Housing for the State of Oklahoma. He has also served as Legislative Liaison for the State of Oklahoma for deregulation of utilities in Washington, D.C., and Legislative Liaison for transit issues in the state.
Mr. Leaird was instrumental in establishing supportive services for homeless veterans and helped develop the first public housing program in the state, operated by a Community Action Agency and also helped to implement one of the first rural transportation services outside of the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metro areas, SORTS, the Southern Oklahoma Rural Transportation System.
He has served as Chairman of Economic Development in Coalgate and served as Chairman of the Coal County Medical Center. Mr. Leaird has attended both East Central University and the University of Oklahoma and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Human Resources.
Big Five Community Services Board Member Pamela Robinson was recently chosen to receive the Oklahoma Association of Community Action Agencies’ Volunteer of the Year Award at the Fall Conference held in Oklahoma City. She was honored at the Association’s Awards Luncheon, where she received the award for her service.
MS. Robinson grew up in Durant and later, moved to Atlanta, Georgia, where she served as CASA Executive Director in two different judicial circuits, moving back to Durant in 2005. Ms. Robinson has served the past 17 years as Director of the Bryan County United Way, and serves on numerous other boards, including Big Five Community Services, representing Bryan County and as Secretary of the Board of Directors, Imagine Durant, and Big Five Head Start Policy Council.
She is also very active with the Durant Chamber of Commerce, Durant Rotary Club, Meals on Wheels, Durant Senior Citizen Center, and works to meet the needs of many citizens in need of supplies, benefitting veterans, the homeless and low-income people, women, school supplies for Head Start children, and victims of disasters from fires and tornadoes.
Ms. Robinson volunteers approximately 600 hours annually to these volunteer efforts and was chosen the recipient of the OKACAA’s Volunteer of the Year Award for her commitment to improving the lives of so many people in Bryan County.
There are Board members from Pontotoc County on our Board of Directors including Deresa Gray, Kenny Howard, and Dr. Pat Fountain.
