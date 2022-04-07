Ada High Schools is teaming up with East Central University to host “Big Cat Fridays.”
The partnership includes East Central University interim football coach Kris McCullough and the ECU football team.
“We are thrilled to partner with the East Central football team to put on Big Cat Fridays at our Ada City School Elementary Schools,” Ada High Athletic Director Christie Jennings said Tuesday. “Our spring sport teams have divided up the Fridays in April and a few Thursdays. We will have our student athletes along with the ECU football team at all four elementary schools to welcome our students. We took the ‘Big Cat’ name from the ECU Football Stadium (Koi Ishto). Anytime we can partner with our local university, it’s a win-win situation.”
Ada High spring athletes along with the ECU football team members will be on the campuses of Ada Early Childhood Center, Hayes School, Washington School and Willard School to welcome Ada City School Students.
The first day for the program was April 1. Teams will be on each elementary campus April 8, April 22 and April 29, as well as Thursday, April 21 and Thursday, April 28. Groups will be in place at the entrance by 7:30 each morning.
