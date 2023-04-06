Better Barns to host rural expo

With an increasing number of employers allowing and encouraging their employees to work from home, rural areas in Oklahoma are seeing an influx of new residents.
Many of these folks love the more relaxed atmosphere of small towns and homesteads but are unfamiliar with many aspects of rural life.
The team at Better Barns, a local, family-owned storage focused business, has decided to invest some time and resources into educating our community about several key parts of the rural lifestyle.
Set from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22 is a first ever Rural Living Expo at their Pauls Valley location at the intersection of highways 19 and 133.
There will be seminars, door prizes, and vendors focused on serving local homesteaders. Hot dogs, chips, and soda will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“We want to help our neighbors make the best decisions for their property. Our customers are not just a number,” General Manager Tyler Mayhan said.
“They are the folks we bump into at Punkins or the Pig Shop. We want them to be happy with their storage solutions.”
•••
The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry is planning to hold two disposals of unwanted pesticides this spring in Kingfisher and McAlester.
The dates are April 25 in Kingfisher at the Kingfisher County Fairgrounds, and April 27 in McAlester at the Southeast Expo Center.
The collections will go from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at both locations.
