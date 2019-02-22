Beta Sigma Phi showcases hats from the '70s

Beta Sigma Phi members present at February’s meeting were, from the left, Pam Filipelli, Juanita Sutton-Green, Lucille Collins, Bobbye Darbison, Debbie Quinn, Jean Kelley, Pauline Rodke and Donna Gillihan.

The Beta Sigma Phi Sorority meeting was held Feb. 5 at the Home Extension Center at the Agri-Plex, with a high tea luncheon hosted by Donna Gillihan of Sulphur and Debbie Quinn of Edmond. 

A delightful variety of teas were served with finger sandwiches of chicken salad, egg salad, pimento cheese and egg rolls. Delicious desserts were a variety of cheesecake, tiny cream puffs and cinnamon rolls. Each member wore hats of the 1970s era, provided by Jean Kelley. At the meeting, the “Valentine queen,” Pauline Rodke, was crowned by Bobbye Darbison, the previous Valentine queen.

