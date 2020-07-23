The summer time can be difficult on the skin, as people not only have to worry about harmful UV rays, but in Oklahoma, ticks, chiggers and fleas can bring on an itch that’s hard to scratch.
Various tools and techniques can help mitigate the prevalence of pests, so humans can enjoy their days outdoors without being left with unpleasant bites and stings. Making the environment around a home less desirable to insects can help, as they enjoy tall grass and shrubs.
Garrett Ford, agriculture educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County, said it’s important to keep grass mowed, especially for yards near wooded areas.
“Within a 100-foot distance of your house, keeping the grass mowed down will help keep those insects at bay,” he said. “It’s not going to be 100 percent effective, but it’ll definitely help.”
Many people use insecticides to control biting pests in their grass. Liquid spray yard applications tend to work better than granular insecticides, but it also is important not to overuse chemicals, so landscapers should try to determine which areas the pests are concentrated. Ford likes to use more natural methods, such as citronella.
“People often fail to consider that citronella candles come from a plant, and you can plant it in your garden space or around your home, and it helps to repel common insect pests,” said Ford. “People put it into candles and they’re sold commercially, but what I personally like is actually planting it, because it has a nice smell to it in it’s natural form, rather than being condensed and being put into a candle.”
Ticks burrow into skin and can cause Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, or ehrlichiosis. Depending on the disease, people can get uncomfortable rashes, painful sores, or small bumps. Chiggers can also leave irritating bites and cause welts. While fleas are more known for bothering animals and pets, they can also be a nuisance for humans. Along with the use of insect repellant, Ford recommends covering up when working outdoors.
“If I’m working in the garden or outside, I’m usually covered head to toe to keep the sun off of you, but to also keep insects away,” he said. “I have been working outside in short sleeves before, and I was covered in chiggers from fingertips to my armpits, and that was the last time I ever wore short sleeves. So clothing coverage actually really does help.”
Ford added that if an individual does use long clothing to cover up, insect repellant should be applied to shoes, bottoms of pant legs, and the ends of sleeves.
Outdoor types should also take care to check themselves when coming inside. Ticks can stay attached for several days without their victims noticing. Meanwhile, chiggers and fleas are small and difficult to see, so people are encouraged to wash off after coming from outside.
“Wash thoroughly with soap and water to kind of knock any of those insects you can, because they’re really small and very hard to see,” said Ford. “You certainly don’t want to go sit on the couch after getting chiggers on you, because they might get on the furniture, and then somebody else comes into contact with it.”
Fleas, ticks and chiggers typically enjoy the warm weather. A hard frost will zap them out of the air, but it doesn’t mean they can’t return.
“When you’re getting into fall and the temperatures are dropping, they become less of an issue,” said Ford. “But if there’s a long period of warmth that’s uncharacteristic for the cool season, it’s possible you may run into a couple of mosquitoes or ticks.”
