Tonight, the Comet NEOWISE, which is technically called Comet C/2020 F3 NEOWISE, will be closest to Earth.
There have been many good nights for viewing in the past week, however, there have been reports that NEOWISE is growing more faint.
And although tonight won’t be the last night to see the comet, other factors could make it more difficult to see during the following nights. Factors such as it getting further and further away from Earth, the moon growing “larger” each night, etc.
Another issue is weather. If it’s too cloudy, viewing could be impossible.
The National Weather Service is predicting partly cloudy skies for tonight. So it may be possible to see it between the clouds.
NEOWISE is named after the survey explorer that discovered it, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE).
NASA is calling NEOWISE a once-in-a-lifetime event. And that’s for good reason. It will not be visible from earth again for 6,800 years.
See the comet
To see the comet, look northwest slightly below and just left of the asterism “Big Dipper” about an hour after sunset. Sunset for Ada is scheduled for 8:35 p.m. tonight. The comet should be visible for about an entire hour.
To the naked eye, the comet will look like a faint, fuzzy star with a bit of a tail. Use of binoculars or a small telescope is recommended to get the best views of this rare object.
NASA recommends a spot away from city lights with an unobstructed view of the sky.
NEOWISE information
Joe Masiero, deputy principal investigator of NEOWISE, the NASA space telescope that discovered the comet, said in a NASA Science Live webcast July 15 that the comet is moving at about 40 miles per second — about 144,000 miles-per-hour.
Comet NEOWISE is currently about 70 million miles from Earth, Masiero said.
For more information about Comet NEOWISE, visit NASA’s website at www.nasa.gov and search for NEOWISE. Also, to view a NASA video about the comet, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=FFn4-kQPjzk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.