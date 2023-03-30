The Best of Chickasaw Country awards annually recognize the outstanding businesses in south-central Oklahoma. The 11th annual “Best of” awards highlight 17 locally-owned dining and shopping destinations, hotels and attractions, as well as entertainment and events that make this Oklahoma region a popular stop for travelers.
At the start of the year, more than 3,600 nominations were submitted in the 17 categories. Those were narrowed to 91 finalists for voting. The public cast more than 29,000 votes to determine one winner in each category.
“Chickasaw Country prides itself on having a great mix of businesses, from dining and retail to lodging and entertainment,” said Paige Williams Shepherd, director of tourism for the Chickasaw Nation. “These awards allow for the public to recognize their favorite businesses, or locations where they frequent and may have had exceptional experiences. It’s always a very close competition as we have so many great places to discover as well as wonderful people who own and operate these establishments.”
The 2023 Best of Chickasaw Country winners are:
Best Antique Shop
Auntie Mae’s Antiques, Purcell
Best Attraction
Chickasaw Cultural Center, Sulphur
Best Barbecue
Smokin Joe’s Rib Ranch, Davis
Best Boutique
Serendipity on Main, Ada
Best Casino
WinStar World Casino and Resort, Thackerville
Best Coffee Shop
Bedré Cafe, Sulphur
Best Family-Friendly Attraction
Chickasaw National Recreation Area, Sulphur
Best Festival
Chickasha Festival of Light, Chickasha
Best Golf Course
WinStar Golf Club, Thackerville
Best Lake
Lake Texoma, Kingston
Best Live Performance Venue
The Doghouse at Ole Red, Tishomingo
Best Lodging
Artesian Hotel, Casino & Spa, Sulphur
Best Museum
Chickasaw Cultural Center, Sulphur
Best Overall Dining
Punkins BBQ & Catfish Restaurant, Pauls Valley
Best Run or Ride
Fireball Classic, Ada
Best Wedding Venue
The Wildflower, Tishomingo
Best Winery/Brewery
Rusty Nail Winery and Tasting Room, Sulphur
To learn more about the winners selected for this year’s Best of Chickasaw Country, visit chickasawcountry.com/best-of-chickasaw-country-2023. Explore more of the vast offerings in Chickasaw Country and plan a stay with the official Chickasaw Country 2023 Travel Guide.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.