The Best of Chickasaw Country awards annually recognize the outstanding businesses in south-central Oklahoma. The 11th annual “Best of” awards highlight 17 locally-owned dining and shopping destinations, hotels and attractions, as well as entertainment and events that make this Oklahoma region a popular stop for travelers.

At the start of the year, more than 3,600 nominations were submitted in the 17 categories. Those were narrowed to 91 finalists for voting. The public cast more than 29,000 votes to determine one winner in each category.

“Chickasaw Country prides itself on having a great mix of businesses, from dining and retail to lodging and entertainment,” said Paige Williams Shepherd, director of tourism for the Chickasaw Nation. “These awards allow for the public to recognize their favorite businesses, or locations where they frequent and may have had exceptional experiences. It’s always a very close competition as we have so many great places to discover as well as wonderful people who own and operate these establishments.”

The 2023 Best of Chickasaw Country winners are:

Best Antique Shop

Auntie Mae’s Antiques, Purcell

Best Attraction

Chickasaw Cultural Center, Sulphur

Best Barbecue

Smokin Joe’s Rib Ranch, Davis

Best Boutique

Serendipity on Main, Ada

Best Casino

WinStar World Casino and Resort, Thackerville

Best Coffee Shop

Bedré Cafe, Sulphur

Best Family-Friendly Attraction

Chickasaw National Recreation Area, Sulphur

Best Festival

Chickasha Festival of Light, Chickasha

Best Golf Course

WinStar Golf Club, Thackerville

Best Lake

Lake Texoma, Kingston

Best Live Performance Venue

The Doghouse at Ole Red, Tishomingo

Best Lodging

Artesian Hotel, Casino & Spa, Sulphur

Best Museum

Chickasaw Cultural Center, Sulphur

Best Overall Dining

Punkins BBQ & Catfish Restaurant, Pauls Valley

Best Run or Ride

Fireball Classic, Ada

Best Wedding Venue

The Wildflower, Tishomingo

Best Winery/Brewery

Rusty Nail Winery and Tasting Room, Sulphur

To learn more about the winners selected for this year’s Best of Chickasaw Country, visit chickasawcountry.com/best-of-chickasaw-country-2023. Explore more of the vast offerings in Chickasaw Country and plan a stay with the official Chickasaw Country 2023 Travel Guide.

