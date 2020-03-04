OKLAHOMA CITY – Chickasaw Country officials today announced the 14 winners of its eighth annual Best of Chickasaw Country awards. Just in time for spring break and summer travel planning, many of the winning dining spots, hotels and entertainment venues are ideal locations for long weekends or day trips.

Thousands of fans made their voice heard from the nomination process to the voting process, as favorite businesses across the 13-county region in south-central Oklahoma made up the nominees and finalists.

“The unique variety of businesses within the region continue to set Chickasaw Country apart,” said Paige Williams Shepherd, Chickasaw Nation director of corporate development and tourism. “From locally owned shops, luxurious spas or countless family-friendly activities, these destinations celebrate the best of the best in south-central Oklahoma. It’s a fun and engaging way for fans to recognize their favorite businesses and stay up to date on some of the region’s top offerings.”

Winners in 14 categories are selected based on total number of votes. The business with the highest total percentage of the vote wins the category.

2020 Best of Chickasaw Country Winners are:

Best Attraction

Turner Falls Park – Davis

Best Golf Course

WinStar Golf Club – Thackerville

Best Barbecue Restaurant

Smokin’ Joe’s Rib Ranch – Davis

Best Lake

Lake Texoma – Kingston

Best Boutique

White Feather Boutique – Pauls Valley

Best Live Performance Venue

WinStar Global Event Center – Thackerville

Best Casino

Chisholm Trail Casino – Duncan

Best Lodging

Lake Texoma Lodge and Resort – Mead

Best Family-Friendly Venue

Lake Texoma Lodge and Resort – Mead

Best Museum

Chickasaw Cultural Center – Sulphur

Best Festival

Footloose Festival – Elmore City

Best Wedding Venue

Arbuckle Wedding Chapel – Davis

Best Overall Dining

Aces Sports Grill – Duncan

Best Run or Ride

Chigger Chase – Ardmore

The nominations phase of the eighth annual Best of Chickasaw Country poll began in early January, followed by a voting period. Several dozen businesses, attractions and events were represented across 14 categories, and more than 122,000 votes were cast. With warm weather approaching, there’s no better time than now to experience the 2020 Best of Chickasaw country winners and finalists! To learn more about this year’s winners, visit https://www.chickasawcountry.com/bocc-2020.

Tags

Recommended for you