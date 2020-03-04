OKLAHOMA CITY – Chickasaw Country officials today announced the 14 winners of its eighth annual Best of Chickasaw Country awards. Just in time for spring break and summer travel planning, many of the winning dining spots, hotels and entertainment venues are ideal locations for long weekends or day trips.
Thousands of fans made their voice heard from the nomination process to the voting process, as favorite businesses across the 13-county region in south-central Oklahoma made up the nominees and finalists.
“The unique variety of businesses within the region continue to set Chickasaw Country apart,” said Paige Williams Shepherd, Chickasaw Nation director of corporate development and tourism. “From locally owned shops, luxurious spas or countless family-friendly activities, these destinations celebrate the best of the best in south-central Oklahoma. It’s a fun and engaging way for fans to recognize their favorite businesses and stay up to date on some of the region’s top offerings.”
Winners in 14 categories are selected based on total number of votes. The business with the highest total percentage of the vote wins the category.
2020 Best of Chickasaw Country Winners are:
Best Attraction
Turner Falls Park – Davis
Best Golf Course
WinStar Golf Club – Thackerville
Best Barbecue Restaurant
Smokin’ Joe’s Rib Ranch – Davis
Best Lake
Lake Texoma – Kingston
Best Boutique
White Feather Boutique – Pauls Valley
Best Live Performance Venue
WinStar Global Event Center – Thackerville
Best Casino
Chisholm Trail Casino – Duncan
Best Lodging
Lake Texoma Lodge and Resort – Mead
Best Family-Friendly Venue
Lake Texoma Lodge and Resort – Mead
Best Museum
Chickasaw Cultural Center – Sulphur
Best Festival
Footloose Festival – Elmore City
Best Wedding Venue
Arbuckle Wedding Chapel – Davis
Best Overall Dining
Aces Sports Grill – Duncan
Best Run or Ride
Chigger Chase – Ardmore
The nominations phase of the eighth annual Best of Chickasaw Country poll began in early January, followed by a voting period. Several dozen businesses, attractions and events were represented across 14 categories, and more than 122,000 votes were cast. With warm weather approaching, there’s no better time than now to experience the 2020 Best of Chickasaw country winners and finalists! To learn more about this year’s winners, visit https://www.chickasawcountry.com/bocc-2020.
