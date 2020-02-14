OKLAHOMA CITY – Five finalists across 14 categories have been announced in the 2020 Best of Chickasaw Country awards. Now, patrons can vote for their favorite finalists before the Feb. 25 deadline.
Nominations were counted throughout January, as hundreds nominated their preferred business or attraction in south-central Oklahoma. Voters can then cast their ballots through an interactive poll for the winning destinations.
“The Best of Chickasaw Country encourages our fans and supporters to show their spirit by participating in this friendly competition,” said Paige Williams Shepherd, Chickasaw Nation director of corporate development and tourism. “This poll is one of the ways we celebrate excellence in Chickasaw Country.”
Fans can vote for their favorite local business across 14 categories online at ChickasawCountry.com/bocc-2020. Voting is limited to once per day, per participant, for each category.
2020 categories and the top five finalists:
Best Attraction
• Turner Falls
• Chickasaw National Recreation Area
• Chickasaw Cultural Center
• Blue River
• Solerenity Spa and Little Soles Spa
Best Golf Course
• WinStar Golf Club
• Tishomingo Golf Course
• Chickasaw Pointe Golf Club
• Lake Murray State Park Golf Course
• Brent Bruehl Memorial Golf Course
Best Barbecue Restaurant
• Smokin Joes BBQ
• Trails End BBQ
• Ole Reds
• Pig Skins
• Vans Pig Stand
Best Lake
• Lake Texoma
• Lake of the Arbuckles
• Lake Murray
• Veterans Lake
• Waurika Lake
Best Boutique
• Ruby Ranch
• Savvy Park
• The Mix Mercantile
• White Feather Boutique
• Kedford Co.
Best Live Performance Venue
• WinStar Global Event Center
• The Doghouse at Ole Red
• Riverwind Showplace Theatre
• McSwain Theatre
• Sneaky Tiki at Lake Texoma Lodge and Resort
Best Casino
• Chisholm Trail Casino
• WinStar World Casino and Resort
• Artesian Casino
• Riverwind Casino
• Treasure Valley Casino
Best Lodging
• The Artesian Hotel, Casino and Spa
• Lake Texoma Lodge and Resort
• Cedar and Stone B&B
• WinStar World Casino and Resort
• Secret Garden Cottages
Best Family-Friendly Venue
• Turner Falls
• Chickasaw Cultural Center
• Lake Texoma Lodge and Resort
• Solerenity Spa and Little Soles Spa
• Lazer Zone Family Fun Center
Best Museum
• Chickasaw Cultural Center
• Chickasaw Capitol Building
• Chickasaw Bank Museum
• Chisholm Trail Heritage Center
• Arbuckle Historical Society Museum
Best Festival
• Chickasaw Nation Annual Festival
• Artesian Arts Festival
• Sandbass Festival
• AdaFest
• Footloose
Best Wedding Venue
• The Wildflower
• CRCC
• Arbuckle Wedding Chapel
• Lake Texoma Lodge and Resort
• Grand Canadian Theatre
Best Overall Dining
• Aces Sports Grill
• Gonzalez Mexican Restaurant
• Sneaky Tiki at Lake Texoma Lodge and Resort
• Ole Red
• Fat Bully’s
Best Run or Ride
• Alfalfa Bill Century Ride
• Chigger Chase
• Bison View
• Stevy’s Run
• Fireball Classic
The voting period takes place now through Feb. 25, with winners of each category to be announced March 3. A list of 2019 winners and finalists can be found on Chickasaw Country’s website.
