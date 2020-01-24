OKLAHOMA CITY — Chickasaw Country has launched the eighth annual Best of Chickasaw Country awards, allowing residents and visitors to determine their favorite businesses, attractions and restaurants in south-central Oklahoma. The nomination period runs from Jan. 7-28.
“We’re passionate about supporting our local businesses and love hearing from residents and fans about their favorite experiences in the region,” said Paige Williams Shepherd, Chickasaw Nation director of corporate development and tourism. “Each year, Best of Chickasaw Country gives us the opportunity to highlight outstanding businesses across all 13 counties of south-central Oklahoma.”
Fans can nominate their favorite local business in 14 different categories by filling out the nomination form online. Fans can nominate one business per category per day. Nominations in the following categories will be accepted from Jan. 7-28.
• Best attraction.
• Best golf course.
• Best barbecue restaurant.
• Best lake.
• Best boutique.
• Best live performance venue.
• Best casino.
• Best lodging
• Best family-friendly venue.
• Best museum.
• Best festival.
• Best wedding venue.
• Best overall dining.
• Best run or ride.
The top five nominees in each category will progress to the voting stage. Participants will be able to cast their vote online once the nominees are announced Feb. 4.
“We look forward to seeing this year’s group of nominees and encourage businesses across Chickasaw Country to nominate themselves. In 2019, south-central Oklahoma welcomed many new businesses that we hope to see participating in the Best of Chickasaw Country awards as well,” said Shepherd.
Winners in each category will be announced March 3. Winners will be awarded at the Chickasaw Country Marketing Association Awards in April.
