The Best of Chickasaw Country Awards return for their ninth edition, allowing both residents and visitors to decide which of their favorite businesses, attractions, and restaurants in south-central Oklahoma will take home the top honors. The nominating window will be open until January 26, while the voting period runs from February 2-23.
“The Best of Chickasaw Awards provide an opportunity to showcase the exceptional businesses across 13 counties of south-central Oklahoma,” said Paige Williams Shepherd, Chickasaw Nation Director of Corporate Development and Tourism. “This year more than ever, we want to recognize our Chickasaw Country establishments and show them how much we truly value their contributions. There is no better way to do that than sharing support directly from locals and fans who are excited to highlight their favorite experiences in the region.”
Fans can nominate their favorite local business in 14 categories by filling out the online nomination form. Voters may select one business per category per day. Nominations in the following categories will be accepted until January 26:
Best Attraction
Best BBQ
Best Boutique
Best Casino
Best Family-Friendly Attraction
Best Festival
Best Golf Course
Best Lake
Best Live Performance Venue
Best Lodging
Best Museum
Best Wedding Venue
Best Overall Dining
Best Run or Ride
The top five nominees in each category will progress to the voting stage. Participants will then be able to cast their vote online once the nominees are announced on February 2.
“Our businesses have made an incredible effort to stay afloat and serve our community despite the challenges of the pandemic,” said Shepherd. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase our appreciation through the Best of Chickasaw Country Awards and encourage businesses across the region to participate.”
Winners in each category will be announced on March 2 and will be awarded at the Chickasaw Country Marketing Association Awards in April.
