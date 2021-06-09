After four years at the helm of the Ada High School football program, head coach Chris Berus is stepping away to take another position in the Edmond School District.
“Late Tuesday afternoon, Chris Berus, Ada High School’s Head Football Coach informed me that he was accepting the Defensive Coordinator position at Edmond North High School” Anderson said.
"I know that Coach Berus is looking forward to new challenges. This position will certainly provide that opportunity as he moves to Class 6A Division 1, the state’s largest class," Anderson continued
"Chris also has family in that area and I know that he and his wife Sammie are very much looking forward to spending more time with them as well."
Berus guided the Cougars to a 24-20 mark in his four years as the head coach including a state runner-up in his first season as head coach. The Cougars lost to Heritage Hall in the championship game 14-0.
“Coach Berus made his mark on the Cougar program in his very first year as Ada’s Head Football Coach,” Anderson said. “He led the Cougars to the Class 4A State Finals and came within a couple of plays of winning it all.”
Coach Berus has not only made his mark the Cougar football program but he and his wife Sammie have in the Ada City Schools system.
“I want to personally thank Chris and Sammie for their service to Ada City Schools and wish them the very best as they move forward,” Anderson said.
The process of replacing Berus is already in motion.
“We have immediately begun to put plans in place to move our football program forward,” Anderson said.
